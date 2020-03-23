UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Markel worth $30,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $785.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,202.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,164.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $726.01 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

