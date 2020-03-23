UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

JKHY stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

