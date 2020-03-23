UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €26.00 Price Target

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.94 ($39.46).

DWS stock opened at €18.15 ($21.10) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €24.01 ($27.91) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.69.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

