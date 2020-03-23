Ultra (UOS) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $34,405.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,877.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.15 or 0.03473250 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002987 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00687894 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

