UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

UMH opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $401.33 million, a PE ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 21,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $244,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $305,605. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.