Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Umpqua worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

