Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €39.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.73 ($60.15).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

