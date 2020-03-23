Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $139.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.90.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.09. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

