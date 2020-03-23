United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $142.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.30 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $136.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $575.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.90 million to $595.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.03 million, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $621.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of UCBI opened at $18.40 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $27,545,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after buying an additional 585,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after buying an additional 458,163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,134,000 after buying an additional 240,485 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,615,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 197,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.