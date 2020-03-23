United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,468,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in United Continental by 127.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,693 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Continental during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

