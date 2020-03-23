United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lessened its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362,733 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.74% of United Insurance worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. State Street Corp grew its position in United Insurance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 286,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 228,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Insurance by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 190,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In related news, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,631.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $133,043.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $193,262. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,575. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.68). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $200.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

