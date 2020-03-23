United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,042 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,885,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 425,012 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. United Microelectronics Corp has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.89.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

