United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,591. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 212,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

