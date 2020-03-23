United Utilities Group’s (UUGRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $18.58. 39,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

