UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $2,283,900.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $11.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.86. 10,651,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,318. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

