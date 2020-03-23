Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) & Howard Hughes (NASDAQ:HHC) Critical Contrast

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uniti Group and Howard Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.06 billion 1.01 $10.58 million $2.08 2.67 Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 1.23 $73.96 million $1.71 21.84

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 0.84% -0.60% 0.18% Howard Hughes 5.69% 2.21% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Uniti Group and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Howard Hughes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uniti Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 104.20%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Uniti Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Uniti Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 10,543 remaining saleable acres of land. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 29 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

