Universa Price Up 34.1% This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Universa has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $2,067.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. During the last week, Universa has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02669250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00187248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

