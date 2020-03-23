Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Display worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $113.93 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.45.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

