Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Universal Health Services worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $75.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.42.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

