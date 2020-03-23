UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00015871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $10.36 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00601991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007776 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

