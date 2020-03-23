Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Upland Software worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 93,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,886,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Upland Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $618.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.