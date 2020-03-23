Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00006290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.56 or 0.04146141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00065745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00037744 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003620 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

