Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 903,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 523,269 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

