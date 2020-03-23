US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.30% of US Foods worth $27,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

USFD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.29. 5,890,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.