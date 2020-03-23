USDx stablecoin Trading Down 0.7% This Week (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $194,295.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,258.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.03443076 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002868 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00681926 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006070 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00058926 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,716,716 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.