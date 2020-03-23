Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 335.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,398 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,425,000 after purchasing an additional 151,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.30. 3,972,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

