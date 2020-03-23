VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,616,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,238,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,225,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 660,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 35,040,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,161,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

