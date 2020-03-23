Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $72,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,578,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,093.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 149,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 136,940 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,352,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,070,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 90,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.