Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,285 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.36. 3,515,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.