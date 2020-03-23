Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $42,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.89. 15,558,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707,947. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

