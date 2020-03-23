Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $130,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.27. 14,087,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.