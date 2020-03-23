Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.27. 14,087,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

