Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $107,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,841,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,465,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,007,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,935. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

