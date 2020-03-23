Vanta Network Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (VANTA)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Vanta Network token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and Coinone. Vanta Network has a market capitalization of $176,129.31 and approximately $138.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanta Network has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vanta Network

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official website is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

