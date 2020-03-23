Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 247,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.68% of Veeco Instruments worth $19,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,236,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $7.81 on Monday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $433.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.