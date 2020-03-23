Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,076 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Veeco Instruments worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 247,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,236,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.22. 3,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $408.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

