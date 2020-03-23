Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) is Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,257.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $165,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Shares of VEEV traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.00. 2,470,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,839. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

