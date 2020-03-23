Velas Hits Market Capitalization of $28.89 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Velas has a market capitalization of $28.89 million and approximately $550,823.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded down 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,072,592,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,510,002 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

