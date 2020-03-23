Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

