Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of VEOEY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.75. 208,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

