Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $255,478.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.03817171 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000208 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016145 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

