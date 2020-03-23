Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vereit worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VER. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

NYSE VER opened at $4.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

