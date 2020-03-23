Verge Price Reaches $0.0024 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Bitbns and TradeOgre. Verge has a market cap of $38.40 million and $3.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00609942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008156 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,214,958,743 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal, Crex24, Gate.io, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, YoBit, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Binance, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Bitbns and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

