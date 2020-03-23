VeriME Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.01 or 0.04125513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00067459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.