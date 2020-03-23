Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Verisign were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Verisign by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after buying an additional 323,284 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Verisign by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 185,549 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Verisign by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after buying an additional 114,593 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after buying an additional 113,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign stock opened at $157.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.38. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.59 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

