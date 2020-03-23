Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Verisk Analytics worth $90,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.98. 18,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $123.54 and a one year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.