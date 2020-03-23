Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) is Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,510 shares during the period. Veritex accounts for approximately 3.8% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 1.62% of Veritex worth $24,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 279.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 594,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.56. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

