Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $72,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.31. 39,185,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,181,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

