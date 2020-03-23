Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $184,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.31. 38,668,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,659,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

