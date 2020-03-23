Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,080 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,867,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,659,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

